Power Pole, Vehicles Catch Fire in Canyon Collision

Posted On 16 Nov 2018
By :
Photo courtesy of LBPD

At 3:19 a.m. Friday morning, Laguna Beach Police Department officers responded an injury traffic collision on Laguna Canyon Road, according to LBPD Sgt. Jim Cota.

“Officers responded and found a tow truck and another vehicle at the outbound curb, fully engulfed in flames,” Cota said in a statement. “The flames climbed to the top of the adjacent electrical pole.”

Cota said the subjects were pulled away from the flames and placed in police vehicles and driven to a safe location where they were treated and transported to hospitals.

