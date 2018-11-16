Previous Story
Power Pole, Vehicles Catch Fire in Canyon Collision
Posted On 16 Nov 2018
Comment: 0
Tag: accident, canyon, Laguna Beach, police, traffic
At 3:19 a.m. Friday morning, Laguna Beach Police Department officers responded an injury traffic collision on Laguna Canyon Road, according to LBPD Sgt. Jim Cota.
“Officers responded and found a tow truck and another vehicle at the outbound curb, fully engulfed in flames,” Cota said in a statement. “The flames climbed to the top of the adjacent electrical pole.”
Cota said the subjects were pulled away from the flames and placed in police vehicles and driven to a safe location where they were treated and transported to hospitals.