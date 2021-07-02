Letter: Promenade Restaurant Windfall

The restaurants on the Forest Avenue Promenade have increased their revenues due to an increase in their seating capacity, without a corresponding increase in their costs. The cost of the additional seating space has, so far, been borne by the City.

If and when the Promenade project is completed and the restaurants expand into it, the value of their businesses will significantly increase. I hope the City will receive a fair market rental payment from the restaurants for their use of our public space.

Norman Powell, Laguna Beach