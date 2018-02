Actor and Oceana Foundation board member Ted Danson joined former Laguna Beach Mayor Toni Iseman and Connor Berryhill, 10, of Oceanside, of the Microactivist Foundation, speaking at a peaceful rally on Main Beach this past Saturday, Feb. 3.

Anti-drilling protestors numbered about 300 and took a stance on land and sea. Police made one arrest involving a jaywalking photographer, who had an outstanding warrant.