Public Invited to Create Mosaic Wall

Neighborhood Church in Laguna Beach invites the public to create a hands-on, mosaic wall mural. Activity dates are Nov. 16-18 and 24, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Beginners aged 17 to adult are invited.

“It’s very therapeutic and relaxing,” said PJ Mann, who installed 4 square feet in the white zone of the mural. Participants are given gloves, adhesive mud called thin set, and a bucket of tile chips for designated wall areas. “It’s fun–like gluing together a puzzle,” said Susan Hough, who brought her team of Walking for Water teens to the project. “We got more done than we thought,” she said.

Mosaic project leaders include art conservator Susan Brown, construction manager Greg Rayes, and artist Mike Tauber. Others engaged include Christopher Brazelton, Sallie Barron, Julie Phillips and Carrie Pohlhammer. “I’m very pleased to see all the community involved,” said Reverend Rodrick Echols, Pastor of Neighborhood Church.

The project is supported by donations from Mark Porterfield and Steve Chadima, and other community members. Additional participants have included Festival of Arts, LOCA Arts Education, Laguna Clay Company, Home Depot, and others.

The activity is free, and drop-ins are welcome. Signed waivers are required, and hats, gloves, and sunscreen are recommended. Find schedules at NCCLaguna.org or call 949-494-8061. The project is located at 340 Saint Ann’s Drive. Free on-site parking is available—enter the driveway from Glenneyre.