Public Invited to Oct. 3 Workshop on Fire Mitigation, Fuel Modification

The City of Laguna Beach invites the community to attend a Fuel Modification workshop on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 6-8 p.m. The workshop will be held in City Council Chambers at 505 Forest Avenue.

At the outreach event, members of the Fire Mitigation Subcommittee and Fire Department officials will provide information on current fuel modification strategies, programs and methods, discuss a pending major fuel modification project in Laguna Canyon, and answer questions from the public.

At its regular meeting July 23, the Laguna Beach City Council unanimously approved a Fire Mitigation and Safety Subcommittee Report and approved moving forward with its recommended action items. Those items include additional programs, mitigation measures, staffing and equipment needed to reduce the current level of high fire risk in Laguna Beach and further protect the City in the event of a wildfire. A grant obtained from the California Climate Initiative and CAL FIRE will fund aspects of this program within Laguna Canyon. A detailed copy of the Subcommittee’s report can be found at: bit.ly/2ndD4m9.

Nearly all of the City of Laguna Beach and its surrounding 16,000 acres of open space are designated by CalFire as a Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone. This designation underscores the significant risk in the city and recognizes the loss of 441 structures due to wildfire in 1993.

For more information on the event, contact Mike Rohde, Wildland Fire Defense Program Manager, at [email protected] or 949-464-6683.