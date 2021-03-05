Public invited to share thoughts on Laguna Beach city manager recruitment at virtual meetings

Share this:

Laguna Beach will host a virtual meeting at 10 a.m. on March 6 to hear feedback from community members about the qualities they desire in a new city manager.

This will be the first of three virtual “listening sessions” hosted by the City’s executive search firm Bob Murray and Associates. Executive Vice President Gary Phillips will moderate the sessions via Zoom.

Additional meetings on the city manager search will be held at 6 p.m. on March 11, and 6 p.m. on March 16. For additional information, Zoom meeting links, and conference call numbers visit lagunabeachcity.net.

City Manager John Pietig announced in January that he plans to retire in June after serving for Laguna Beach for 20 years. Pietig’s successor would be city hall’s third chief executive in over four decades. Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis has said she wants the city’s top job.

