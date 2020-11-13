Rachael Carver of LBHS Water Polo is Princeton Bound

Share this:

Senior Rachael Carver of Laguna Beach Water Polo became the eleventh and final senior from this year’s squad to reveal her 2021 college plans as the All-Sunset Surf League player has committed to Princeton. As a junior, Carver led the team in assists and steals earning second team All CIF and All-Orange County honors. She becomes the eleventh Laguna field player to earn a college commitment for the senior class in a sport that only six field players can play at a time. The Girls Water Polo squad has won two straight D-I Southern Section CIF titles and are the favorites to “Three-Peat” in 2021.

The other Laguna Commitments are :

Nicole Struss – UCLA, Emma Lineback – UCLA, Molly Renner – UCLA, Emma Singer – California, Jessie Rose – California, Imani Clemons – UCSB, Kenedy Corlett – UCSB, Skylar Kidd – Indiana, Mikayla Lopez – Loyola-Marymount, Ella Baumgarten – Marist.

Fall/Winter Sports Update

Laguna’s “Fall-Winter” high school teams continue to train for the planned season start next month but CIF also continues to caution that COVID fears may still shut down the winter season. California is only one of six states that prohibited fall sports and still has not given any idea if a winter season will be allowed.

Winter 2020-21 Laguna Beach High Sports Lineup

First scheduled Event SSCIF Playoffs

Football Dec. 31 (Scrimmage) March

Boys & Girls Cross Country Jan. 2 March

Boys Volleyball Dec. 16 February

Girls Volleyball Dec. 19 February

Boys Water Polo Dec. 23 February

Girls Water Polo Dec. 28 March

Reports from Laguna teams reflect a good turnout of athletes that are anxious to return to the field for actual competition and to the classroom. Club and outside competition continues as freshman tennis player Jessica MacCallum advanced to the recent USTA Junior Sectional Finals. Normally a fall sport, Girls Tennis will be a Spring Sport this school year.

