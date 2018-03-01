Raise a Toast to the Brunch Experience

Fresh Toast, a brunch fest featuring bites from nearly 30 local restaurants, is planned for the Festival of Arts’ grounds from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 10.

Event entry includes unlimited brunch, adult beverage sampling, access to a craft cocktail cash bar and live entertainment. Tickets are $55-$70 and may be purchased online at freshtoastoc.com. A portion of all ticket sales will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association Orange County.

Get a Jump on Restaurant Week

A dozen Laguna Beach restaurants are participating in Orange County Restaurant Week, which runs Sunday, March 4, through Saturday, March 10, with more than 150 venues offering a select group of menus at a fixed price.

Prix-fixe menus range from lunch at $10, $15 or $20, and dinner for $20, $30, $40, $50, and $80.

Locally, participants include Lumberyard, Nirvana Grille, Tortilla Republic, Ti Amo by Il Barone, Mozambique, Skyloft, Tommy Bahama, Starfish, Selanne, Sapphire, Royal Hawaiian and Moulin.

The full list: http://www.OCRestaurantWeek.com