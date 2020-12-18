Ranger Winter, Right At Home Where the Deer and the Octopus Play

Share this:

By Barbara McMurray, Special to the Independent

Laguna Beach residents live next door to 2,400 acres of backcountry wilderness and 3.2 miles of pristine coastline, a wonderland of natural beauty and biological diversity ripe for recreation and learning. Crystal Cove State Park’s flora and fauna have been introduced to a generation of Orange County schoolchildren by Laguna Beach resident Winter Bonnin, a state park interpreter. With nearly 23 years of experience teaching K–12 kids, college students, families, and visitors, she is the park’s longest-serving employee.

Outdoor recreation at California State Parks was deemed essential, so park staff have remained employed throughout the pandemic. Day use areas are open, including hiking trails and beaches, but visitor centers are closed. Visitors are encouraged to follow state COVID-19 guidelines including wearing masks and keeping a safe distance from others.

School field trips are nonexistent, so Bonnin spends much of her time at the computer, creating virtual interpretive teaching aids and public programming. She, the interpretive team, and volunteer designer Brian Flynn have developed a plethora of online teaching tools for teachers, students, and families at crystalcovestatepark.org under “education.”

“This was all new, but we challenged ourselves to educate our audience in different ways,” Bonnin noted. “Alongside other talented staff from our sister parks, San Clemente, Doheny, and Huntington and Bolsa Chica state beaches, we’ve created a huge array of videos, scavenger hunts, and guided tours.”

These can be seen at a dedicated YouTube channel.

Despite all her pandemic-induced screen time, Bonnin is thrilled she can still spend part of her days patrolling the park.

“I do try and get out into the park daily and engage with the public, albeit from a distance,” she said. “They have questions about the birds, tidepool organisms, and native plants. For me, it’s vital to be out in the park as opposed to sitting at a screen, because that’s where the action is. How else would I know if a gray whale has passed by on its annual migration from Alaska to Baja, or check on what’s still blooming at this time of year?”

Bonnin’s passion for her life’s work is obvious. Despite moderate success pursuing a career as a documentary filmmaker, she realized she would need to continue waiting tables to supplement her income. On a busy night at the restaurant and her 29th birthday, she vowed to her then-boyfriend, John, the bartender, that she would revamp her life. A year later, she was working as a park ranger at Virgin Islands National Park, followed by stints at Channel Islands National Park, San Clemente State Beach, and the plum job at Crystal Cove State Park. Bartender boyfriend John, a camera operator for feature films, is currently her husband of 27 years. They have two adult sons.

“Sharing my joy and enthusiasm for the natural world is by far the most stimulating and satisfying part of my job,” she said, “and the part I can’t wait to return to once the pandemic abates.”