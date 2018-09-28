Raymond Lawrence (Larry) Toomey

Share this:

Aug. 18, 1943 – Sept. 14, 2018

Larry succumbed to a sudden major heart event. Our beloved friend, brother, and uncle leaves behind his partner Karen Engberg, his brother Michael Toomey (Maryann), his niece Kelly Rodriguez, and his nephew Ian Toomey. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond L. Toomey and Wanda L. Toomey, his sister Patricia Potter, and his brother Timothy Toomey.

Larry lived a rich and colorful life and leaves behind a host of friends who will miss him. Larry grew up surfing the beaches of the South Bay. He was a charter member of the Haggerty’s surf club in Palos Verdes. For a time, Larry worked making sails (Kenny Watts sail loft) and racing sailboats up and down the coast. Later in life, he became an avid paddle board enthusiast and racer. Larry moved to Laguna Beach some 45 years ago and began a career as a swimming pool contractor in South Orange County. For many years he lived in Cabo San Lucas. During those times, he became a specialist in major pool, waterfall and water feature construction, completing numerous acclaimed projects.

There will be a celebration paddle out for Larry on Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. at Redondo and Torrance Beach (RAT Beach). A celebration of Larry’s life is being planned afterward at the Chart House restaurant in Redondo Beach. Larry wanted any commemorative donations to be made to either SPCA or Heal the Bay.