Recent Vandalism Against City Manager Prompts LB Police and Community Foundation to Offer Reward

Community Rallies in Support for Dupuis

By LB Indy Staff

The Laguna Beach Police and Community Foundation has offered a reward of at least $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for vandalizing Laguna Beach City Manager Shohreh Dupuis’ home on Feb. 9.

“We have received significant interest from throughout our community with offers to contribute to a reward. Foundation leadership determined that this offense was sufficiently serious to secure additional funds and offer a reward of at least $5,000 for information that will assist the police department in arresting those responsible,” Foundation Treasurer Matt Lawson said.

“I was so saddened and disgusted by this vile act of vandalism. I’m very pleased that members of our community have stepped forward to offer a reward as we need help to find out who perpetrated this terrible act,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen. “Our residents deserve to feel that despite differences in our work lives, our homes are our sanctuary. This vandalism act felt very personal and directed.”

Dupuis received more than 60 emails, and hundreds of calls, texts and visits from community members after the outside of her home was vandalized with a brown substance resembling sewage or fish fertilizer. As of press time, Laguna Beach detectives have yet to confirm with the Indy what the substance is.

The Orange County City Manager’s Association, California City Management Foundation, and League of California Cities, among others, also denounced the vandalism.

“I appreciate the support of the city council, city staff, the community, and my city manager peers and local and regional organizations who have expressed shock and concern with this crime.” Dupuis said in a city press release. “I want to say thank you to everyone who took time to reach out and offer support and make it clear we stand together in our community and will not tolerate these kinds of acts against anyone.”

Those with information regarding this case may call Laguna Beach Police Detective Liz Gutierrez at (949) 497-0758.

Reward fund checks may be made payable to the Laguna Beach Police and Community Foundation, with the word “REWARD” written on the memo line, and mailed to the Laguna Beach Police and Community Foundation, P.O. Box 888, Laguna Beach, Calif., 92652.

The Laguna Beach Police and Community Foundation is a private 501 (c) (3) organization formed to bring together charitable donors, community leaders, and nonprofit organizations in support of, and to encourage, non-tax based philanthropic efforts for the benefit of the community served by the Laguna Beach Police Department, the employees, and families of the Laguna Beach Police Department. The foundation also seeks innovative ways to improve the quality of life of our citizens through advancements in crime fighting, all with the goal of enhancing police department services and “making a difference” in the community.