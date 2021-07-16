Red Cross calls for donors amid nationwide blood shortage

The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now.

To thank donors who give blood through July 31, the Red Cross is offering a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. They will also be entered to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value) or a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.

Here is a list of regional donation events. The Red Cross doesn’t have any planned in Laguna Beach this month:

Aliso Viejo

July 28: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pacifica Hotels, 39 Argonaut, Suite 100

July 30: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aliso Viejo Country Club, 33 Santa Barbara

Capistrano Beach

July 19: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Capo Beach Church, 25975 Domingo Ave.

Newport Beach

July 28: 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2150 Bonita Canyon Road

Laguna Woods

July 28: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Laguna Country United Methodist Church, 24442 Moulton Parkway