Registration Open for CERT
The Laguna Beach Police Department in collaboration with the Laguna Beach Fire Department recently announced registration for the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) course. CERT is an organized and trained group of volunteers ready to assist in case of a disaster. The CERT program consists of 25 hours of classroom and hands on training and it concludes with an exercise drill to apply the skills and knowledge obtained during the classroom sessions
Training will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Classes will then meet weekly from 6-9 p.m., including two Saturday morning meetings. The final exercise/drill takes place on Saturday, Oct. 5. Mandatory attendance is required at all classes. To be considered for this training, you must be a resident of Laguna Beach or work within the city limits, be at least 18 years old and have no felony convictions. Applications must be submitted through the online recreation class sign-up: bit.ly/2tmh9vi. All individuals will receive a confirmation email if accepted into the program.
Free Workshop for Neck and Back Pain Offered
Dr. Gary Arthur will be sharing his wisdom and expertise from 30 years of practice at a free workshop addressing neck and back pain at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at Health in Balance, 330 Park Avenue. Advice on diet, exercise posture and injury recovery will be offered. Dinner will be provided. RSVP to 949-497-2553 or visit www.healthinbalance.com/events.
LBGOP Announces July Meeting
Councilman Steve Dicterow will address the Laguna Beach Republican’s meeting on Thursday, July 25, at 5 p.m. at Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Highway. Following his talk about city management and issues before the council, firearms instructor Heather Allen will explain changes in the gun and ammunition laws in California, which took effect July 1, and why it’s important to know how to fire and own a gun. A Q&A will follow the meeting, which concludes at 7:15 p.m. RSVP to [email protected]
Entrepreneur to Share Business Experience
Heather Schwarm, owner of stationery and lifestyle brand Carlie & Co, established her very first pop-up shop in The Soul Project in June. Schwarm will host three workshops, Monday-Wednesday, July 22-24, for those who want to grow their brand and business through social marketing channels. The working sessions, $25 each, will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Soul Project, 1516 South Coast Highway. Attendees are welcome to sign up for one workshop or all three. Schwarm will share her own entrepreneurial experience and her 28 years of experience in the finance industry. Topics covered will include branding, social media, and executing copy and photography for social channels, with a primary focus on Instagram. Participants will come away with branding direction, user personas, copy and useable photography to get started. Visit savvy-social-media-workshop.eventbrite.com to sign up.
Local Nonprofit Tapped to Compete in Amazon Prime TV Series
Heartfelt, a heart-screening nonprofit founded by Laguna local Holly Morrell, has been chosen to compete in the Amazon Prime reality TV series “The Social Movement.”
Filmed in Montreal, the show will follow Morrell and her team of 10 entrepreneurs, chief executive officers and investors from around the world with whom she’s been matched, to solve the major issue of access to affordable healthcare. Her team will create a broad, society-altering business strategy for Heartfelt and be challenged to overcome a series of trials and pitching rounds. Three other teams of 10 will compete with Heartfelt to solve three equally important socioeconomic issues: wage inequality, global warming and hunger and homelessness.
“This unique new Amazon Prime show could catapult Heartfelt to a global level that could help save even more lives through futuristic new technologies I have only been able to dream of. To work with a team of experts in their fields to advance the ability to prevent needless health tragedies is a delicious opportunity,” Morrell said.
The winning team will receive funding and an invitation to return for season two of “The Social Movement.” The show will air in the summer of 2020 on Amazon Prime in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Japan, France, Germany, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates. Its creator and executive producer is Chris LaVoie.
Heartfelt has performed more than 50,000 screenings at schools and community centers throughout Southern California, promotingearly detection, education, and increased public awareness about Sudden Cardiac Arrest. More information at: heartfeltcardiacprojects.org.
Canyon Club to Hold Annual Golf Tournament
The Canyon Club will host its third annual Golf Classic on Aug. 10 at Tijeras Creek Golf Club, 29082 Tijeras Creek in Rancho Santa Margarita. This year’s event will include golf, dinner, silent auction, and a helicopter golf ball drop. Proceeds will benefit The Canyon Club, a Laguna Beach nonprofit corporation providing support for the recovery and rehabilitation of alcoholics and their families.
“The Canyon Club doors are open to anyone who needs help or knows someone who does. When an alcoholic or a family member reaches out for help, the Canyon Club is there,” said Mark Tappmeyer, the club manager.
Established in 1961, and located at 20456 Laguna Canyon Road, The Canyon Club attracts people from all walks of life, each with the common purpose of seeking recovery from alcoholism “one day at a time.” With over 50 12-step weekly meetings, over 2,000 individuals pass through the club doors every seven days on their path to recovery. The annual operating expenses of The Canyon Club total roughly $300,000, and the purpose of this event is to raise funds to help meet these expenses.
For more information about The Canyon Club Golf Classic, or to find out how you can make a difference by supporting The Canyon Club, visit canyonclub.org or contact Bill McGowan at [email protected]