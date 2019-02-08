Registration Open for Leadership Laguna Citizens’ Academy

Share this:

The city of Laguna Beach recently announced that registration is now open for Leadership Laguna 2019, a citizen’s academy consisting of a series of five workshops. The purpose of these workshops is to introduce participants to the various operations of the city.

Each workshop will deal with specific aspects of city functions: local government, public safety, public works, community services, community development, and cultural arts. Applicants accepted to the program will participate in workshops that will be held on five consecutive Thursday nights from March 7 through April 4.

Sponsored by the City Council, the program will provide information about the city’s various departments, committees, and commissions. Speakers from each department will address the participant’s questions.

“We have residents who have attended previous Leadership Laguna programs and are now on our city committees and commissions, and some have even run for City Council,” said Mayor Pro Tem Steve Dicterow, City Council coordinator for the program. “The goal of this popular and informative program is to provide information about the workings of city government and to encourage our residents to become more involved.”

Leadership Laguna takes place on five successive Thursday evenings beginning on March 7 and ending April 4. Sessions will start at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. and will be held at the Community & Susi Q Senior Center, located at 380 Third Street in Laguna Beach. Space in the academy is limited, so interested candidates should submit their application as early as possible.

Additional information and registration are provided at www.lagunabeachcity.net/leadershiplaguna, or contact Jeremy Frimond, senior administrative analyst in the City Manager’s office, at [email protected] or 949-464-6673.