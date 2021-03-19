Registration opens for 2021 Laguna Beach junior lifeguard program

Share this:

Laguna Beach recently announced open registration for the 2021 Junior Lifeguard Program.

Junior Lifeguards are girls and boys between 8-15, placed in groups by ability and age. Junior Guards learn the basics of ocean safety, rescue techniques, beach activities, physical fitness, and marine safety operations. The 2020 Junior Lifeguard Program was canceled due to COVID-19.

Those returning from the Summer 2019 program are eligible to register. Newcomers must pass the required swim test. Sign up for a swim test or register for the program at secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-laguna-beach/catalog. Swim tests are offered by appointment only at the Laguna Beach High School and Community Pool, 670 Park Ave., on the following dates:

Fridays: March 19, April 2, April 16, April 30, May 14, May 28, June 11, and June 25

Saturdays: March 20, April 3, April 17, May 1, May 15, June 12, and June 26

Children ages eight to 11 must be able to swim 100 yards (four pool lengths) in two minutes, 20 seconds. Children ages 12 to 15 must be able to swim 100 yards (four pool lengths) in one minute, 50 seconds.

Junior Lifeguards are put into groups based on age and ability. Classes meet in the morning or afternoon Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and all day on Thursday. They don’t meet on Fridays.

Session 1: June 14 to July 1

Session 2: July 5 to July 22

Fees include shorts, T-shirt, rashguard, sweatshirt, towel, group photo, and picnic.

$295 – Laguna Beach residents (defined as those who live within the boundaries of the Laguna Beach Unified School District.)

$320 – Non-residents (registration for non-residents will open on April 5 at 5 p.m.)

Programing changes may be necessary due impacts of COVID-19 to comply with regional and state health orders.

For more information, contact Marine Safety Capt. Kai Bond, at [email protected].

