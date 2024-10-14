Remembering local visionary G. Ray Kerciu

By Clara Beard and Jackie Connor | LB Indy

The Laguna Art Museum was packed–standing room only, with friends and family who shared close-knit and fond memories of G. Ray Kerciu, a prolific and passionate artist and longtime Laguna Beach local who died Aug. 25, just shy of his 91st birthday.

Kerciu’s works were on display throughout the evening on Sept. 28, with one of his arguably most notable, “Never,” featured behind a Spanish guitarist softly playing classic rock.

More than 100 people poured into the room, all sharing anecdotes and stories that reflected Kerciu’s passion for life—and how he forever envisioned its improvement.

Speakers and friends mentioned Kerciu’s “sparkle” that touched and inspired many lives within his communities and classrooms.

“I got here in this position because of him today, and we all miss him…his sparkling eyes, his spirit,” said Julie Perlin Lee, executive director of Laguna Art Museum. “I’ll always carry a little bit of that spirit with him, and certainly, his spirit will always be here.”

After growing up in Detroit, Kerciu and his lifelong friend, Tom Skerrit joined the Air Force and the Korean War. He attended Michigan State University following his military service and pursued his masters at Cranbrook Academy of Art.

“One of the things that really stuck with him for the rest of his life was loading body packs,” said Mike McGee, friend and biographer. “That really influenced his life, and that gave him an attitude like, ‘I better take advantage of this life the best I can.’ And I think that’s what he did, and that was kind of manifested in a couple of ways. One of them was that he just had a joy and passion for life. He loved to have conversations. He loved to have relationships with people.”

Shortly after, Kerciu taught at the University of Mississippi from 1962 to 1963, the same year James Meredith, the university’s first Black student was admitted. Kerciu boldly stood up to racism during that time of civil unrest. His experiences inspired works of art that used the Confederate flag to make a pointed statement, and “jam it down the throats of racists,” his biography reads.

His “Mississippi” art series triggered his arrest and national attention; where while in jail, Kerciu received encouragement from Malcolm X and John Steinbeck.

Later that year, Kerciu taught at California State University, Fullerton, in 1963, where he helped build its art department and founded its printmaking area.

Through his insightfulness, combined with his ability to rally his communities, Kerciu helped lead the charge to save the Laguna Beach Art Museum in 1996, when a proposed merger with the Newport Harbor Art Museum threatened its future.

“You guys in this room helped to save the museum, and you helped him to be a better person and a better artist,” said Andrea Harris, artist and mentee to Kerciu. “He was a builder, and you guys were the building blocks of his hopes and dreams.”

After many continued to share stories of travels to Mexico, art and home projects, awards and other special memories, the crowd began to filter out to a sunny late afternoon where people still reminisced with smiles over the fondness the Laguna Beach community had for this prolific artist who will be greatly missed.