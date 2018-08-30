In Response to Heart Talk Column

Share this:

Dear Editor,

Thanks, Jim Utt. After reading your latest column, “I’m 70 and I Have to Do What?” I didn’t know if I should laugh or cry. See, I’m turning 70 in two weeks. Guess that means I better start reading the DMV handbook now. My license expires on my birthday in 2019. Thanks, again, for pointing out all the variables we 70-somethings need to know about driving in the future. If you still have your DMV handbook, can I borrow it?

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach