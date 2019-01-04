Retired Army Colonel to Speak on ‘Perpetual Wars’
The World Affairs Council of Orange County (WACOC) invites the public to a dinner event and conversation with Chapman University professor and retired US Army Colonel Gregory A. Daddis. “Perpetual Wars: Lessons Learned from the 50th Anniversary of Nixon’s War in Vietnam,” will take place from 5:30- 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the Pacific Club, 4110 McArthur Boulevard in Newport Beach.
Daddis is an associate professor of history and director of Chapman University¹s master’s program in War and Society. He joined Chapman after serving as the Chief of the American History Division in the Department of History at the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is also the author of four books and several op-ed pieces published in the New York Times, Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times.
Fire Department’s Toy Drive Sparks Generosity
Laguna Beach Fire Department’s Spark of Love Toy Drive 2018 campaign collected more than a trolley full of toys from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 for underserved children and teens in Orange County. This was the 26th year the fire department participated in the event, which is a partnership with Southern California Firefighters and ABC7. Together, the Orange County Toy Collaborative collects and distributes approximately 400,000 toys annually.
“We want to thank the residents of Laguna Beach for their generous donations which helped us make this year’s Spark of Love campaign another huge success,” said Laguna Beach firefighter paramedic Pat Cary. “We had lots of donations come from collections at the Sawdust Winter Fantasy, Hospitality Night and from small functions and events throughout town. Our local schools also helped collect gifts for the campaign.”
Cox Seeking Scholarship Applicants
The deadline to apply for a “Cox Scholars” scholarship, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000, is Feb. 1. Applicants must be a 2019 graduating high school senior living in the Southern California Cox service areas of Orange County and Palos Verdes.
Scholarship recipients will be chosen based on their scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, volunteerism and ability to stay focused on their educational goals despite facing adversity in their lives. For more information on how to submit an online application, visitcoxcharitiesca.org.
City Offering Community Assistance Grants
The City of Laguna Beach will begin accepting applications for Fiscal Year 2019-2020 Community Assistance Grants beginning Jan. 7. The Community Assistance Grant program is available to nonprofit organizations that provide special services to residents of Laguna Beach. The aim of the program is to assist local organizations in funding new projects and/or expanded services within the community.
Additional information can be found on the city’s website: lagunabeachcity.net/CAG. To be considered for a grant, applications must be submitted electronically by Friday, March 22, at 4:30 p.m. The submission link will be activated on the website on Jan. 7. Contact Sherri Aubin, Community Services Administrative Assistant, at 949-497-0779 for more information.
Events This Month at the Library
The Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre Street, kicks off the New Year with events for the whole family. For children under 12 years of age, a craft open house will take place on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A poetry workshop will be offered from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5 and 19. Advanced poets should bring 10 copies of a poem for analysis and critique. Call 714-318-1461 for more information.
The Third Street Writers meet to share feedback and support from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Jan. 7, 14 and 28. This is not a workshop for beginners. Contact the library for additional information.
A series of fun math activities for kids in kindergarten through second grade will take place on Tuesdays, Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 3-4:30 p.m.
Pajama story time for PJ-clad families is set for Tuesday, Jan. 8, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The library introduces Techy Story time using iPads, Apple TV and a 3D printer to tell stories on Saturdays, Jan. 19 and 26 from 10-11 a.m. Toddler Techy Story time takes place from 11-11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays in January. On Wednesday, Jan. 9, schedule a 20-minute session with the 3D printer 3-5 p.m. Sign-up in the library.
Peapod Academy children’s story time takes place on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
The Banned Books Club meets on Saturday, Jan. 12, from 10-11 a.m. This month the group reads “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime,” by Mark Haddon.
The Adult Book Discussion Group meets on Monday, Jan. 14, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. They are reading “Less” by Andrew Sean Greer.
On Thursday, Jan. 31, from 3:30-4:30 p.m., kids can read aloud to the therapy dog, Norbit. Pre-register at the service desk or call 949-497-1733. Drop-ins welcome, too.