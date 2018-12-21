Retired CHP Lieutenant Convicted for Attempting to Molest Fictitious Teen in Laguna

Share this:

A now-retired California Highway Patrol lieutenant was convicted on Thursday, Dec. 13, of attempting to commit unlawful sexual acts with a fictitious 13-year-old girl, whom he believed was real, after meeting the girl online and engaging in explicit sexual conversations.

Stephen Robert Deck, 64, of Carlsbad, was found guilty on Dec. 13 of one felony count of attempted lewd acts upon a child under 14. Deck was sentenced to one year in county jail and mandatory sex offender registration. The verdict marks Deck’s second conviction—the first was in December 2009—as the case was re-tried following a reversal on appeal.

Deck first initiated contact on Feb. 12, 2006 and began engaging in sexually explicit conversations online with aperson he believed to be a 13-year-old girl. Deck was actually communicating with an adult volunteer from a nonprofit organization that works to protect children from online sexual predators.

“Over several days, Deck had numerous online and phone conversations with a woman who told him she was a 13-year-old girl,” prosecutors said. “He inquired if the girl liked older men, made graphic sexual statements and sexually suggestive comments about eating pie, and arranged to meet the ‘victim’ in Laguna Beach.”

On Feb. 18, 2006, Deck drove from San Diego County to Laguna Beach intending to engage in unlawful sexual acts with the fictitious 13-year-old, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

“When Deck arrived at the pre-arranged location, he was in possession of a digital camera and key lime pie, and several condoms were located in his car,” prosecutors said.

Deck was arrested after attempting to contact the fictitious 13-year-old girl. At the time of the offense, he was an off-duty CHP lieutenant.

“Deck was originally convicted in December 2009 and was sentenced to one year in county jail, five years of probation, and lifetime sex offender registration,” OCDA officials said. “Though the conviction was affirmed by the California Court of Appeal, it was ultimately reversed by the federal 9th Circuit Court of Appeal, resulting in the need to re-try the case. Deck had already served his original sentence, so he was immediately re-sentenced with credit for time served, including the re-imposition of sex offender registration.”

Saturday, Dec. 15

Traffic stop. 12:30 a.m. Niguel Road and State Highway 1. A 27-year-old Laguna Niguel woman was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Drunk driving. 1:24 a.m. Coast Highway and Camel Point Drive. A 30-year-old San Clemente woman was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Friday, Dec. 14

Traffic stop. 1:09 a.m. Laguna Canyon Road and Laguna Canyon Frontage Road. A 23-year-old Laguna Niguel woman was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Vehicle burglary. 6:55 a.m. 31600 block of Sea Bluff Lane. A window of a Ford F150 was smashed and a pilot’s flight bag was taken from the vehicle.

Vehicle burglary. 7:35 a.m. 31700 block of Seacliff Drive. The back driver-side window of a Land Rover was smashed and a purse was reported stolen from the vehicle. The suspect was a man wearing a jacket with a “Coors” logo on the back.

Vehicle burglary. 7:37 a.m. 31400 block of Monterey Street. The driver-side window of a car was smashed and a briefcase was taken from the vehicle.

Busy. 12:48 p.m. 2100 block of Park Avenue. A virtual kidnap scam was reported. Parents were told over the phone that their child had been taken.