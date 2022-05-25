Retiring El Morro principal Chris Duddy dies in sleep

El Morro School principal Chris Duddy died in his sleep Tuesday, school district officials said in a press release. He was 57.

Duddy was slated to retire on June 30. He had served the Laguna Beach schools community for 24 years.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you that our beloved Principal, Mr. Chris Duddy, passed away last night in his sleep. Mr. Duddy has been an incredible partner and leader in our El Morro family and Laguna Beach Unified School District,” Laguna Beach Unified Supt. Jason Viloria said in a statement Wednesday.

The school district had grief counselors available to staff, students, and parents at El Morro on Wednesday morning. The Orange County Dept. of Education is also providing support to the district.

“We’re just in crisis support mode right now,” district spokesperson Shelley Spessard said Wednesday.

The school district has a regularly scheduled minimum day today due to the planned open house. The open house at El Morro is canceled.

Duddy was first hired by the district as a Thurston Middle School assistant principal in 1998. He was promoted to principal of the school site in 2001 and worked there until taking his current role at El Morro for the 2004-05 school year.

“This is incredibly shocking news to share and we are all working diligently to support our El Morro teachers, staff, and students. We also share our deepest sorrows and sympathy with Mr. Duddy’s wife, children, and family,” Viloria said.

School board member James Kelly said Duddy cared for El Morro students as if they were his own children.

“I think it’s a tragic loss for all of us. He was such a great educator, a wonderful friend, and he had earned the right to a retirement,” Kelly said. “I will always remember his sense of humor and his steady management of his school and making sure it was properly staffed.”

Duddy was in the parking lot every morning getting students off the bus and settled for the school day. Every afternoon, he was there to see them home safely to their parents, Kelly said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.