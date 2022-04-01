Retreat hosts art show for Laguna Beach artists

Artist Karen Petty will host her sixth annual art show celebrating creatives who earn a living making art in Laguna Beach from noon to 7 p.m. on April 16 at 2190 Hillview Dr.

This year’s show features 11 local artists including David Nelson, Alex Evans, Reem Khalil, Victoria Foley, Leslie Edler, Jason and Nicole McQuaid, Maryam Rouhi, and Mike Brennan.

Expect wine, hors d’oeuvres, and live music.

For more details call Karen Petty at 949-280-5504 or visit rentlagunabeachsanctuary.com.