Revamped Moss Street Beach Access complete, city to host ribbon cutting

The City of Laguna Beach will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Moss Street Beach Access on Friday, May 17 at 8:30 a.m. at the terminus of Moss Street at the beach.

The improvements to Moss Street Beach Access include the replacement of the existing stairs with new stairs, walkways, bike racks, and enhanced landscaping. The design incorporates colored concrete steps, board-formed concrete retaining walls, and black anodized aluminum handrails. The muted earth tones assimilate these improvements into the newly vegetated bluff, which consists of a mix of native and drought-tolerant plants. The new stairs have been realigned to create new overlook points, which enhance the viewing experience of Moss Point while traveling down the stairs to the beach.

The improvements also include a new enclosed lifeguard tower. The tower accommodates a single occupant and will significantly improve working conditions for Marine Safety Department staff assigned to Moss Cove.

The construction period lasted around eight months with a total construction cost of about $1,770,000.

A significant contribution to the funding of the Moss Street Beach Access Improvement was made possible by Sen. Dave Min (D-Irvine), who secured $1,225,000 in state funding for the project.

“Thanks to the funding secured by Senator Min, the Moss Street Beach Access has undergone a transformative renovation,” Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf said. “The upgraded features, including redesigned stairs, walkways, and a new lifeguard tower, not only enhance accessibility but also preserve the natural beauty of our coastline. This project underscores the City’s commitment to improving coastal access and environmental stewardship.”

“Summer is just around the corner and the grand opening of Moss Street Beach Access could not have come at a better time,” said Sen. Dave Min. “I’d like to thank the City of Laguna Beach for partnering with my office to secure $1.2 million in State funds to bring this project to life. Local infrastructure has the ability to transform communities, and both local residents and visitors alike will benefit from this new pathway to the shoreline.”