LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Ride Salutes the Generosity of an Organ Donor

Posted On 28 Jun 2018
Wayne Wiederhold, right, and his sister, kidney donor Wendy Wiederhold

Lake Forest resident Wayne Wiederhold, 56, set out on a bicycle to ride across the country Sunday, June 24, and started by dipping his wheel in the Pacific Ocean at Main Beach.

Wiederhold plans to combine his ride with making a documentary about the United States by interviewing small town mayors along the way to New York City.

He also envisions his ride as a fundraising drive for the National Kidney Foundation that honors his sister Wendy Wiederhold. She donated a kidney last year to their niece, Beyelica Wilson.

