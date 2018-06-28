Ride Salutes the Generosity of an Organ Donor

Lake Forest resident Wayne Wiederhold, 56, set out on a bicycle to ride across the country Sunday, June 24, and started by dipping his wheel in the Pacific Ocean at Main Beach.

Wiederhold plans to combine his ride with making a documentary about the United States by interviewing small town mayors along the way to New York City.

He also envisions his ride as a fundraising drive for the National Kidney Foundation that honors his sister Wendy Wiederhold. She donated a kidney last year to their niece, Beyelica Wilson.