On Monday, Aug. 27, Robert Lawerence Gamez passed away at the age of 74. In his professional life, he had a successful CPA practice in Laguna Beach for 47 years, but his passions were mountain biking, surfing, climbing mountains and woodworking. Robert was adored by his many friends and family.

He is survived by his first wife, Patricia, their two children: Gregory (Michele) and Janice, two grandchildren Michael and Mariah, brothers- and sisters-in-law, as well as his second wife Vicky. Robert will be remembered as a kind and compassionate member of the community.