‘Romeo and Juliet’ Continues This Weekend

Laguna Beach High School presents the timeless story of two divided families and the young lovers caught in between—Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.”

The tragic play closes this weekend with performances on Friday and Saturday—Nov. 9 and 10—at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 2:30 p.m.

Discounted tickets ($5) will be offered on Friday to students. Tickets are $12 for students, $17 for adults, and $22 for premium seats in LBHS Artists Theater. For more info, visit lbhs.booktix.com .

Laguna Playhouse Youth Theatre Presents ‘Godspell’

Laguna Playhouse Youth Theatre presents the Tony-nominated musical Godspell, directed by Casey Garritano with choreography by Miss Care’n Chato and musical direction by Diane King Vann. The show opens Friday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Nov. 11 at the Laguna Playhouse Moulton Theatre, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

In this timeless tale of building a community, friendship, loyalty, and love, a small group of disciples helps Jesus tell a variety of parables through song, dance, and a heaping dose of humor.

The cast of Godspell features adult and youth actors from the Laguna Beach and Orange County including; April Dauterive, Sharon Jewell, Jeremiah Lussier, Bradley Miller, Erika Richards, Maeve Riley, Kyle Short, Katie Baker, Tatiana Cloobeck, Finn Flanagan, Carlos Jimenez, Carson Kubelun, Elijah Lobpz, Emma Peets, Charlee Rubino, Izzy Saunders, Nathan Schrodt, Caleb Smith and Lyndsey Stradwick.

Tickets range from $18 – $25 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949-497-ARTS.

Richard MacDonald Show Marks 30 Years

Dawson Cole Fine Art is proud to present an exhibition of new and iconic works by sculptor Richard MacDonald. An artist’s reception will take place at the gallery, 326 Glenneyre St. from 8-10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10. and on Sunday Nov. 11 from noon to 3 p.m. This year marks the 30th anniversary of a career embodied with creativity, courage, and passion as an artist, sculptor, and mentor, a statement from the gallery said. The celebration will feature MacDonald’s most revered and iconic works, together with some of his most recent creations including a heroic size sculpture that will be unveiled for the first time during the event.

Segerstrom Center Announces Line-Up of Free Events

Jazz returns to the Argyros Stage with the Bob Cole Conservatory Quintet on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9 & 10 from 6:15-7:15 p.m.

On Sunday, Nov. 11, the third annual Center Salutes Our Veterans, a cherished yearly event takes place from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. The afternoon includes live musical performances by the Darden Sisters and the Mud Bug Brass Band and the opportunity to help assemble 150 care packages for active members of the military. All are welcome to come celebrate and honor veterans and active-duty military personnel both in Orange County and throughout the world.

Joni Llamedo, Hawaiian singer/songwriter performs on Tuesday Nov. 13 from 6:30-7:20 p.m. and on Thursday Nov. 14 from 6-7:15 p.m. Her aloha spirit flows through her acoustic and soulful sound.

Discover the role that the arts play in creating bridges between cultures with a new outdoor series, Bridges: Connecting Cultures from South Korea to Puerto Rico from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17. This multi-cultural celebration explores the rich and vibrant cultures of Puerto Rico and South Korea through dance, music, food and visual arts. The day features performances from Korean American Youth Performing Artists, OC Kpop Academy, Oskar Cartaya and The Ricannection, Taller Bula and others.

All performances are on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Call 714-556-2121 for more information.

Children’s Holiday Palette Exhibition

The Arts Commission is currently accepting designs for the annual Children’s Holiday Palette Exhibition. Entries will be accepted through Nov. 16. Information and applications are available at www.lagunabeachcity.net. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and city of Laguna Beach.

Fine Art ExhibitionWinners Announced

Winners of the city’s 2018 Juried Fine Art Exhibition were announced on Thursday, Nov. 1. Congratulations to: 1st Place: Zara Feeney; 2nd Place: Lillian Blouin; 3rd Place: Charlotte Burgmans; Honorable Mentions: Jay Scollon and Rowan Foley.

The exhibition will remain on display at City Hall until Nov. 30. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and city of Laguna Beach.

