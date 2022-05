The Laguna Beach American Legion Auxiliary Unit 222 recently elected Rosalind Russell as their Chaplain.

Russell is the founder and executive director of the R Star Foundation. The Laguna Beach-based nonprofit serves girls and women, especially widows, in Nepal’s rural villages.

“I love being in service, especially in Laguna Beach, for our military and my very own community for decades,” she said.

Russell will be sworn into her new position later this month.