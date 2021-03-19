Rumari Restaurant – Fettucine del Chef

Share this:

Fettucine del Chef

A Fettucine with a creamy Alfredo sauce, large tiger shrimp, and Parmegiano Regiano $22. Available Wednesday through Sunday 5 pm-9:30 pm

Rumari Restaurant

1826 South Coast Hwy.

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

949-494-0400

https://www.ristoranterumari.com

Ocean View patio seating

Take out and delivery

