Safety Event to Commemorate 25th Anniversary of Laguna Beach Fire

A community safety event commemorating the 25th anniversary of the 1993 Laguna Beach Fire, which burned approximately 16,000 acres and destroyed or damaged over 400 homes in the city, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fire Station 1 (located at 505 Forest Avenue next to City Hall.)

The community event will involve many of the city departments that play an important role in providing emergency response to the city’s residents and visitors during and after a natural disaster. The event will feature informational booths, fire engine tours and tours of Fire Station 1, the Laguna Beach Fire Goats, information on the “Ready-Set-Go” home wildfire protection initiative, emergency information and resident resources, CERT program information, and more.