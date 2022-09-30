Sally’s Fund and Ebell Club partner to provide end-of-summer fun to seniors

In the waning weeks of Laguna’s summer festivals, 23 Sally’s Fund clients enjoyed a cultural and community event at the Festival of Arts grounds, thanks to a generous grant from the Ebell Club of Laguna Beach. During lunch, FOA Marketing/PR Director Sharbie Higuchi (kneeling, front row) described the Pageant of the Masters’ colorful history. Lunch was followed by a group art project and time to stroll the festival’s art exhibitions.

Sally’s Fund is a nonprofit that offers assisted and escorted door-to-door transportation service to medical and other appointments within a 30-mile radius, food and grocery delivery, and more for Laguna Beach’s frail seniors. It operates through donations and grants with a lean staff and a team of volunteers. www.sallysfund.org