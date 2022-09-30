Sally’s Fund and Ebell Club partner to provide end-of-summer fun to seniors

In the waning weeks of Laguna’s summer festivals, 23 Sally’s Fund clients enjoyed a cultural and community event at the Festival of Arts grounds, thanks to a generous grant from the Ebell Club of Laguna Beach. During lunch, FOA Marketing/PR Director Sharbie Higuchi (kneeling, front row) described the Pageant of the Masters’ colorful history. Lunch was followed by a group art project and time to stroll the festival’s art exhibitions.

Carol Kelly and Darrell Morse take in an exhibition at the Festival of Arts at the Sally’s Fund summer cultural event sponsored by the Ebell Club of Laguna Beach. Photos: Barbara McMurray

Sally’s Fund is a nonprofit that offers assisted and escorted door-to-door transportation service to medical and other appointments within a 30-mile radius, food and grocery delivery, and more for Laguna Beach’s frail seniors. It operates through donations and grants with a lean staff and a team of volunteers. www.sallysfund.org

