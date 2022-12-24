Santa Arrived Early To American Legion Post 222

The Post and Auxiliary members and friends came together to enjoy this year’s Christmas dinner social. The Auxiliary organized the food and everyone brought a dish to share.

It was announced that thanks to their sponsors, the Auxiliary was able to ship 111 handmade Christmas stockings filled with treats to our troops serving our country overseas.

The highlight of the evening was a visit from Santa. All attending this festive gathering had a grand time. Those interested in learning about the Auxiliary and its projects or membership, can email Sandi at [email protected].