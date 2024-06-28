Sawdust Art Festival draws large crowds for 58th season

The Sawdust Art Festival has returned for its 58th season, marking the official start to summer in Laguna Beach. From June 28 through Sept. 1, the Festival transforms into a unique artist village where visitors can shop for handcrafted treasures along sawdust-covered paths, enjoy lively musical performances on three entertainment stages, participate in complimentary art classes or watch mesmerizing glass-blowing demonstrations.

Sawdust Art Festival’s mission is to celebrate the arts in all forms. It features a diverse array of artistic mediums created by over 180 local Laguna Beach artists, makers and musicians.

“I am honored to be among the many artists who have contributed to this multi-generational art festival, sharing our work with the community amidst this ancient eucalyptus forest,” said Andrew Soliz, president of the Sawdust Art Festival board of directors. “On behalf of the artists and entertainers who came before us, and all of us present today, I extend a hand of friendship to everyone attending the 58th annual Sawdust Festival.”

In addition to immersive artistic experiences, the Sawdust Art Festival offers a feast for the senses with the legendary Sawdust Saloon and four outdoor dining venues. This year marks the highly anticipated return of Chef Rebollar’s Taco Loco, a Pacific Coast Highway staple for 37 years before closing in 2023. Attendees can also enjoy a variety of specialty coffees, craft beer and wine.

Sawdust Art Festival also offers live music all day, featuring local musicians. Tickets start at $5 for children and $12 for adults and can be purchased at sawdustartfestival.org.