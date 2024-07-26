Sawdust Art Festival Extends Philanthropic Hand to Local Artists

Festival exhibitors donate original works to benefit the Artists’ Benevolence Fund auction

Since its genesis in 1967, the Sawdust Art Festival has played an indispensable role in supporting the careers of Laguna Beach artists. With its two annual events—the summer festival, held from June to August, and Winter Fantasy in November and December—the Sawdust Art Festival organization was founded to engage and educate visitors on Laguna’s remarkable art culture.

Around 20 years later, the Sawdust Art Festival’s philanthropic reach toward local artists stretched even further with the creation of the Artists’ Benevolence Fund. When Sawdust exhibitors learned of a fellow artist struggling to make ends meet due to a terminal illness, they rallied to help with a donated collection of art to sell at auction.

“It sparked the realization that a more robust fund for artists could be meaningful,” Artists’ Benevolence Fund Treasurer Candice Brokenshire said. “The fund was established, and the first auction was held with artists donating their art.”

Initially created for Sawdust artists, the board of trustees broadened its criteria in the mid-90s to include any artist who lived in Laguna Beach.

Potential applicants can obtain an application form through the Sawdust Art Festival website or by calling 949-494-3030. The Artists’ Benevolence Fund trustees review applications, and monies are awarded if the parameters are met. The fund charter only allows trustees to give money to artists who have suffered unexpected calamity or tragedy that prevents them from working.

“For that reason, there is a lot of trauma and deep humility that comes along with each application,” Brokenshire said. “We’ve had applicants who have to undergo serious surgeries or have applied because of a fire that caused loss of their equipment or displacement due to domestic violence.”

The fund has helped replace tools or provided an emergency fund while artists are temporarily unable to work. The ultimate goal is to help affected artists get back on their feet.

“I think that the Sawdust Art Festival has a lot of heart with what it does in terms of teaching, being a nonprofit and being an environment for people to enjoy,” Sawdust exhibitor Joan Gladstone said. “The Artists’ Benevolence Fund is just one more aspect of the heart and soul of the show.”

To raise money for the fund, the board trustees host a popular live auction at the Sawdust grounds every year. This year, the event will take place on Aug. 11 from 12 to 3 p.m., featuring all original artwork from Sawdust artists, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the Artists’ Benevolence Fund.

“It is packed,” Sawdust artist Joan Gladstone said. “When I’ve gone up to see the auction in process, every single seat is filled and many people return year after year to see what’s available and to bid.”

Brokenshire said the auction organizers’ hearts are always full when they see how many Sawdust artists are willing to donate their one-of-a-kind pieces for the auction. Along with the item, the contributing artist informs the organizers of the piece’s market value and reserve price.

“This is important because it’s an auction; wherever possible, we aim to get as high a bid as possible. More money equals more artists helped,” said Candice Brokenshire, one of the auction organizers. “But given art is such a personal experience, and depending on who attends the auction, not every piece gets a bite. If that’s the case, we respectfully return the art back to the artist.”

After the fundraiser, some Sawdust artists have been known to go on to eventually sell their auction pieces over the summer and still donate the proceeds to the Artists’ Benevolence Fund.

“We also have artists who have benefited from the fund who, in turn, donate work when they can —that’s a beautiful cycle of giving back,” Brokenshire said.

Last year, the auction and related donations raised approximately $17,500.

This year, Voice of Laguna’s Ed Steinfeld will be the auctioneer, alongside David Nelson, the current chair of the Artists’ Benevolence Fund. Trustees Trevor LePenske, Barbara Lolli, Ed Chang and Beth Kukuk, along with a few volunteers, will also take roles in the payment station, wrapping station and presenting the artwork to the guests in attendance.

The public is encouraged to attend the auction on Aug. 11, and entrance to the Sawdust Festival is free for participants.

“It’s a wonderful win-win. You can leave with a fabulous piece of art, in a variety of mediums, and know that the money will help an artist when they need it most,” Brokenshire said.

In addition to its traditional annual auction, the Artists’ Benevolence Fund board is always looking for new ways to raise money to help artists in need.

“The art auction has been a staple for so many years, but there have been early conversations about possibly hosting a golf tournament for community members who’d rather contribute in a different way,” Brokenshire said.

Joan Gladstone said she was unaware of the Artists’ Benevolence Fund until she joined the Sawdust exhibitor coterie four years ago. Ever since then, Gladstone has donated her vibrant paintings to the cause. This year, she’s contributing a limited-edition fine art print of Michael Minutoli, Laguna Beach’s current greeter.

“I’ve been so impressed by the work that they do to assist artists in need. I know at least one person who was helped by the artist’s benevolence fund to tide her over in an emergency. She was an acquaintance that had a health issue, and her insurance didn’t cover what she needed,” Gladstone said. “So the Benevolence Fund aided her at that time.”

The auction items will also be available to view online at sawdustartfestival.betterworld.org.