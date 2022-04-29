Sawdust Art Festival to unveil pollinator garden plans

The Laguna Canyon Conservancy, Laguna Greenbelt Inc., and Sawdust Art Festival will showcase their plans for a new pollinator garden at the festival grounds from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 2.

Sawdust leaders will host the Laguna Canyon Conservancy, Laguna Canyon Foundation, the Laguna Greenbelt, Laguna Beach Canyon Alliance of Neighborhoods Defense Organization, and Laguna Beach Garden Club.

Laguna Canyon Foundation staffers broke ground this week and the garden will be installed over the next eight months. The project’s estimated budget will be at least $20,000 and is supported by Sawdust, Laguna Canyon Conservancy, and Laguna Greenbelt.

The Foundation also has offered two years of oversight and maintenance of the pollinator garden. This will be the third pollinator garden planted by Foundation staffers within Laguna Canyon, said Hallie Jones, executive director of the Laguna Canyon Foundation.

On Monday, event coordinators will show visual displays of the future native habitat for Monarch butterflies and other pollinators.

A member from each participating organization will discuss how significant the Canyon is from their organization’s perspective.

Attendees can expect light refreshments, a no-host wine bar, and CANDO-provided cookies. This event is open to group members and children are welcome.