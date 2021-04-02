Sawdust Art Festival to welcome spring with weekend pop-up event

The Sawdust Art Festival invites the public to the first Sawdust Spring Fling, a weekend pop-up art show on April 17 and April 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visitors can peruse handcrafted art by 48 Laguna Beach artists and enjoy a spring day in the grove. There will be live music on two stages, food by Evan’s Gourmet, and cold beer on tap.
Admission is $5 and pre-sale tickets will be available soon. Face masks will be required for entry. Purchase tickets at sawdustartfestival.org.
