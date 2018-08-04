School Board Race Picks Up Contenders

Laguna Beach Unified School District board member Dee Perry will officially run for another term, according to the Orange County Registrar of Voters. Perry filed her paperwork with the county on Wednesday, Aug. 1.

A retired elementary school teacher, Perry currently serves as the board’s clerk and, if elected, is next in line to serve as the board’s president.

Newcomer Christine de Bretteville has also filed an intent to run with the registrar, but she has not yet qualified for the November ballot.

Of the five-member school board, three terms are set to expire in November. At least one seat is open as board member Ketta Brown will not seek a fourth term.

The filing period for local races ends Aug. 15.