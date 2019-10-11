SchoolPower Celebrates 10 Years of Dodgeball Tournament

Share this:

SchoolPower’s 10th annual dodgeball tournament will be held Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Laguna Beach High School. The popular event is intensely competitive, bringing together the entire community in the spirit of silliness and competition. Last year’s event raised close to $13,000 for SchoolPower, the nonprofit education foundation that has raised money for Laguna Beach public schools since 1981.

The high-energy crowd will include over 400 costumed players plus hundreds of parent coaches, volunteer referees, and cheering spectators. Players in the three divisions are made up of students in 4th grade and up from all four local schools, plus parents, teachers, school staff, community members, and local business supporters.

Competition is fierce, and agility and a strong arm are key—many teams play together year after year. Champions from each division win $500 in prize money to designate to a teacher or school program of their choice. Local radio station KX93.5 will broadcast play-by-play live coverage of the tournament.

For court sponsorship opportunities and registration information, contact SchoolPower at 949-494-6811 or visit lbschoolpower.org/dodgeball-tournament/ .