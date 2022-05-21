SchoolPower hosts Three Clubs Barefoot golf tournament

The sixth annual Three Clubs Barefoot Canyon Classic was held May 9 at The Ranch at Laguna Beach to benefit SchoolPower. The event sold out at record speed and grossed over $65,000 to support students enrolled in the Laguna Beach Unified School District.

Eighty-eight barefoot golfers kicked off the afternoon’s festivities with a friendly nine-hole, four- or five-person scramble competition. As in past years, players tackled some nontraditional shots, including teeing off while wearing oven mitts and using a pool cue to shoot the ball.

“This year’s Barefoot golf event was absolutely the most memorable community golf experience,” Craig Strong, a Laguna Beach parent and executive chef at Larsen, said in a press release. “What Mark Christy and The Ranch have created is so fun and definitely very Laguna Beach.”

Tournament sponsor and LBUSD parent Andrea Ballesteros and her team at Ballesteros Real Estate Group hosted the 5.5 hole, where golfers competed in a chipping contest for a gift basket from The Ranch’s pro-shop and a selection of Comisario tequilas.

“We are so grateful to be a part of the Barefoot Classic. The event and everyone involved are laid back and ready to have a great time and support our schools,” Ballesteros said in a press release. “It truly is like hanging out with your closest friends for a great cause!”