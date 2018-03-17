Schoolpower Leader to Assist in Filling Her Own Shoes

When her oldest son was in kindergarten, Robin Rounaghi started volunteering for SchoolPower, a foundation that has raised money for Laguna Beach public schools since 1981. Her son is now a college sophomore.

After many years as a SchoolPower trustee, including two stints as president, and the last five years growing the organization as executive director, Rounaghi this week announced her exit from the organization this summer for family reasons.

“It was beautiful to watch Robin be the caretaker and enabler of the goals and aspirations of the teachers, district leaders and parents. Robin has been a wonderful gift to our community,” SchoolPower supporter and endowment board member Brent Martini said in a statement. “It all starts with Robin’s complete commitment to our kids, which is always at the forefront.”

The statement cited accomplishments during Rounaghi’s tenure as building stronger collaboration with district administrators over grant making, increasing support from the local business community, improving internal policies and procedures and expanding outreach that resulted in greater participation among all school families.

“SchoolPower has been like a second family to me. My belief in our organization and its mission is as strong as ever. It is the strength of our board leadership, our staff, our generous supporters, and our educators that gives me confidence that the progress we’ve made will continue,” Rounaghi said in the statement.

She is committed to supporting the search team recruiting her replacement and laying the groundwork for a smooth transition.

After her departure, she plans to spend more time with her dad, who is fighting Parkinson’s, and her mom, his full-time caregiver.

“I look forward to supporting SchoolPower as a donor and a very well-behaved event guest,” she promised.