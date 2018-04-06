Schools Consider Earlier Start

Schools officials will again consider changes to the school calendar that include starting classes in August, extending the Thanksgiving break to a full week and ending the first semester prior to the winter break.

The recommendations about possible restructuring of the school year will be presented at a 5:30 p.m. school board study session that is open to the public Thursday, April 12.

A similar revision to the school calendar was rescindedin 2013 due to a backlash by parents, who say they weren’t consulted. At the time, union officials suggested the longer Thanksgiving break to avoid high absenteeism.

Last year, the school board directed staff to convene a committee to explore calendar shifts for the 2019-20 school year.

The committee consisting of teachers, staff, parents, and city officials studied the issue over the last six months, says a district announcement.

Anakaren Ureno, a district spokeswoman, said the recommendations under discussion also include adding three non-student days to the school year and ending school a week earlier.