SCWD gets state COVID-19 relief funds

The South Coast Water District has received $53,734 in state funding to reimburse unanticipated costs related to the pandemic. The funds come from a $100 million earmark provided in the 2021-2022 State Budget.

“I want to express our sincere gratitude to our state representatives, especially our Assemblymembers Cottie Petrie-Norris, and Laurie Davies, and our State Senators Dave Min and Pat Bates for their hard work and advocacy for South Coast Water District,” SCWD General Manager Rick Shintaku said in a press release. “We’re extremely grateful for this support.”

This funding arrives after special districts across California experienced budget and staff cuts related to the pandemic. South Coast Water services about 12,500 connections in South Laguna, Dana Point, Capistrano Beach, and neighboring communities.

“Special districts are addressing our biggest statewide challenges, all at the local level,” said Neil McCormick, CEO of the California Special Districts Association. “We applaud Governor Newsom and our Legislature for recognizing this and responding to our requests for partnership. Special districts make a difference throughout California, and this funding will make a difference in the communities special districts serve.”