SCWD to receive $8.3M From feds for desalination project

South Coast Water District is set to receive an $8.3 million federal grant for the Doheny Ocean Desalination project secured during the previous round of funding, a district spokesperson said Wednesday.

The grant from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation was green lighted by Congress in 2019. SCWD is in line to receive an additional $11.7 million grant for the desalination project that could potentially be approved by lawmakers this year or next.

If approved, the second grant would help SCWD reach the maximum funding of $20 million per project allowed by the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act of 2016.

SCWD’s Board of Directors approved an environmental impact report in June 2019 for the proposed Doheny Desalination Facility that could provide the region with up to 5 million gallons of water per day. District leaders have said the project is essential to continue service if the state’s water delivery infrastructure is damaged by an earthquake.

District staffers, with assistance from a consultant, applied for subsequent program funding. The District’s lobbying firm has also continued its efforts on obtaining additional funding for the Desalination Project.