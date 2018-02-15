Sea Scouts Explain Their Itinerary
An informational meeting for prospective new members of Sea Scouts, based in Dana Point Harbor, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at the OC Sailing and Events Center, 34451 Ensenada Place.
Mariners 936 offers year-around sailing and maritime activities for co-ed youth ranging from 14-18 years of age. Mariners Junior is for co-ed youth aged 12 to 14 and offers an eight-week fall program.
No previous experience is necessary to join a program that focuses on seamanship, leadership and community.
Book Group Holds its 40th Anniversary
The book group Peeling Onions, started by fans of the defunct book store Fahrenheit 451 and its owner, the late Lorraine Zimmerman, marks its 40th year on Monday, Feb. 19.
The group’s members vote on the year’s titles at a potluck dinner held at Kathy Abel’s home each September and reconvene on the third Monday of each month to discuss one.
At the group’s anniversary celebration, member Virginia Mason plans to display a list of books chosen by the book group over the years, a presentation of the poem “Layers,” and a surprise gift to mark the occasion.
GOP Hears from Congressional Candidate
Brian Maryott, one of four Republicans making a bid to replace retiring Daryl Issa in the neighboring 49th District, is the guest speaker of Laguna Beach Republicans on Thursday, Feb. 22.
The meeting is planned for 6 p.m. at Mozambique restaurant, 1740 S Coast Highway.
Local Jennifer Welch Zeiter will also speak about her recent appearance on Billy Fried’s radio show, utility undergrounding and a possible run for City council.
RSVP to Michele Monda [email protected]
Prep for Purim
Gather round the kitchen island in a private Laguna Beach home to learn how to make hamentashen – the three-cornered traditional pastry serve on the Jewish holiday of Purim.
The Ladies Home Club event sponsored by the Chabad Jewish Center starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22. RSVP to [email protected] for directions/info. $15.00 couvert.
Emergency Manager Maps Out Disaster Planning
The city’s emergency operations coordinator, Jordan Villwock, describes what residents can do to prepare for natural disasters.
The talk takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third St.
Urban Design Figures in Review of Downtown Specific Plan
Changes to urban design in the Downtown Specific Plan will be discussed Wednesday, Feb. 21, during the Planning Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 505 Forest Ave.
More info: contact planner Wendy Jung, 949 497-0321.
Outstanding Staff Win Awards
Sophia Abjuga, Mar Stash, Caitlin Reller and Jesus Villegas were presented with Azul Leadership Awards at a recent Boys and Girls Club awards ceremony.
The awards recognize the staff that demonstrates exceptional leadership.
Winners were nominated by their peers.
Apply for Community Assistance Grants
The city of Laguna Beach is accepting applications for Community Assistance Grants. Grants support new projects and or expanded services by local non-profit organizations.
Visit: lagunabeachcity.slideroom.com to start the application process. The deadline for applications submitted electronically is Thursday, March 29, at 5:30 p.m.
Manage Stress Through Breathing
Dr. Vidya Reddy, a naturopathic doctor and co-owner of the Buy Hand gift store in Laguna Beach, invites the public to spend an afternoon learning ancient stress management techniques.
The two-hour session Sunday, Feb. 18, starts at 3 p.m. and costs $70 per person. It takes place in patio of Buy Hand, 1175 S. Coast Highway. Register: [email protected]
Mindful breathing proves an ancient weapon against stress and depression, Reddy said.
She plans future workshops on ayurvedic cooking, an introduction to meditation, using ayurveidc essential oils, food combinations, chakra healing and gemstone healing.
Lessons for Wanna-be Bloggers
Local resident Sharael Kolberg, founder of Kolberg Creative Services, will host a free Intro to Blogging lecture on Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 6:30-8 pm at Sourced, 950 Glenneyre St. in Laguna.
The talk aims to assist those who want a way to educate, inspire, encourage, entertain and share points of view with others, Kolberg said.
Scouts Celebrate on Sunday
Lifelong scouts and current members of Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts of Laguna Beach Troop 35 and Pack 35 joined the congregation of Laguna Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Feb. 4 for Scout Sunday.
For information about joining the troop, visit: lagunabeach35.mytroop.us
Segerstrom Guilds Hold Fundraiser
Auctions, karaoke, magic, trivia and raffles are on tap for the sixth annual fundraiser for the Guilds of Segerstrom Center for the Arts.
Come as you are or come incognito to this year’s masquerade ball at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 29, at Irvine’s historic Duck Club, 15 Riparian View Road.
Tickets of $65 per person can be purchased by calling Dianne Howe, 714-556-2122, ext.
Proceeds benefit community engagement and education programs.
Offenders Pay Up by Phone
The Orange County Superior Court has established a text-to-pay service for traffic, infraction and criminal cases.
Use a smartphone to make payments or explore other case options. To access services on the court’s website, a customer sends their case-specific OC Pay number via text to 657-215-4684. They will receive links to various services. An instructional video is available at oc.courts.org