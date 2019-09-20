SeaDog Skim Challenge Returns Sept. 28-29 to Aliso Beach

Share this:

The two-day skim-boarding event will raise funds for the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

The Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) needs help—that’s why four-time skim-boarding World Champion Sam Stinnett has decided to host The SeaDog Skim Challenge for the third time.

This year, thanks to the increased interest of the community, the donation-based event will be held over two days for the first time. This not-for-profit skim-boarding contest is open to amateur and professional skim-boarders of all ages and genders, and will take place on Sept. 28-29 at Aliso Beach at 8 a.m.

After the contest ends on Sunday, there will be an awards ceremony and fundraiser to honor competitors and gift them with prize bags, as well as provide opportunities for the community to donate to the cause. Opportunities include an optional entry fee to the ceremony for non-contestants, donating any amount to the PMMC, purchasing raffle tickets, and bidding on silent auction items. Raffle prizes

include Vissla shopping sprees, Catch Surf surfboards, Sector 9 Skateboards and more.

The awards ceremony will take place at Laguna Beach Beer Company. All net profits from the contest, awards ceremony, and individual donations will go directly to PMMC.

After two successful events in 2016 and 2017, The SeaDog Skim Challenge raised over $8,000 for the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, and this year, the organizers hope to raise even more.

Community members are invited to participate by signing up to compete, coming to the awards ceremony, donating directly to the PMMC, or simply joining for a fun-filled day at the beach. Those who are not able to attend the contest or the after party and still want to contribute may make a one-time, tax-deductible donation at the event website: www.theseadogskimchallenge.com.

To sign up and/or donate, or for more information about the event and sponsors, visit www.theseadogskimchallenge.com, and follow @theseadogskimchallenge on Instagram.