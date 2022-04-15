Sean Cook to keynote Laguna Beach Business Club breakfast

Sean Cook, founder of Ciao Languages, will keynote the monthly breakfast meeting of the Laguna Beach Business Club on April 21.

The Business Club holds a 7:30 a.m. breakfast meeting the third Thursday, hosting speakers that discuss how they’ve achieved success in their personal and professional lives. Cook will talk about how life in Italy inspired his online language school.

After graduating with a philosophy degree from UC Santa Cruz, Cook decided he would live in Florence, Italy for “a year or so.” He worked as an English teacher, an Italian translator, and then as the owner and manager of an English school on the Italian island of Sardinia. In July 2021, Cook moved back to the U.S. with his wife and two teenagers.

Cook recently founded the online language school, Ciao Languages, where it is theoretically possible to study any language. He works from his home office on Holly Street.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and a brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at Seven7Seven, 777 Laguna Canyon Rd. The non-member guest fee is $30 payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting. For more information please either visit lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or email [email protected]