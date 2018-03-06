Second Arrest Made in Burglaries of Cliffs’ Shops

Laguna Beach detectives arrested a second Oceanside man suspected in the burglary of five local jewelry stores last July where $200,000 worth of merchandize was stolen.

Detectives arrested Alexander Kenneth Joe Aguirre, 26, for two counts of burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit burglary on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Inside a bedroom belonging to Aguirre, detectives located stolen loot, which was hidden and since confiscated and held for evidence, Sgt. Jim Cota said in a statement.

Investigators believed early on the break-ins were related to a series of burglaries, including another in North Laguna, and others elsewhere in south county, Cota said. In September, their investigation led to the arrest of Edward Torrison, 30, who was convicted and is currently in prison, Cota said.

Sunday, March 4

Traffic stop. 200 block of Broadway. 12:47 a.m. A 51-year-old Santa Ana woman was cited for DUI .

Traffic stop. Diamond St. 1:48 a.m. A 28-year-old Fresno man was cited for DUI.

Traffic stop. Wave St. 3:50 a.m. Jose Rodriguez, 37 of Santa Ana, a convicted felon, was arrested for possessing a firearm, a loaded Ruger 9 mm handgun. A 23-year-old female companion, also of Santa Ana, was arrested for misdemeanor drug charges.

Reckless driving. Laguna Canyon Road. 3:42 p.m. A high-speed pursuit of a motorcyclist into Laguna Niguel led to the arrest of James Lucian Antonson, 54, of San Juan Capistrano, on charges of evading police as well as driving the wrong way and doing so with a suspended driver’s license.

Saturday, March 3

Traffic collision. N. Coast Hwy. 8:03 a.m. A two-car collision that damaged a glass and metal building door blocked a lane of northbound traffic for 30 minutes.

Property. 1100 block of Temple Terrace Dr. Mail addressed to several residents was found dumped in shrubbery. They were advised to obtain locking mailboxes.

Sexual battery. 100 block of N. Coast Hwy. 9:11 a.m. A runner who reported being grabbed while jogging led to the arrest of Justin Renner, 27, a homeless man from Cleveland, Tenn., for suspicion of misdemeanor sexual assault. He was booked and released on his own recognizance to appear in court. Later that afternoon, Renner was also questioned due to a report by a beach-goer about a man masturbating in public. The victim chose not to pursue prosecution.

Suicide. 500 block of High Dr. 10:36 a.m. A man died from a self-inflicted injury using a gun.

Grand theft. 700 block of S. Coast Hwy. 11:14 a.m. Three pairs of sunglasses valued at $3,100 were taken from a store.

Traffic stop. Reef Point. 3:13 p.m. Coburn Pharr, 55, of Irvine, was arrested for suspicion of DUI and held for $15,000 bail due to two prior offenses.

Suspicious. Smithcliffs Rd. 4:31 p.m. A report by a neighbor about a man cooking inside a vacant residence led to the arrest of a homeless individual, Nathan John Turner, 37, for suspicion of trespassing. Police could not say how long he had been in the home.

Fire. 100 block of S. Coast Hwy 7 p.m. An electrical fire broke out in the recently refurbished marquee of the closed movie theater.

Traffic stop. 400 block of Locust. 11:15 p.m. A 56-year-old Laguna Beach man initially arrested for resisting arrest was also arrested for DUI.

Friday, March 2

Traffic stop. Canyon Acres. 12:14 a.m. A 34-year-old Buena Park woman was cited for DUI.

Traffic stop. Cajon. 12:54 a.m. A 25-year-old New Jersey visitor was arrested for DUI.

Traffic stop.. 2200 block of Laguna Canyon Road. 1:20 a.m. Talita Selina Fakalata, 23, of Lake Forest, was arrested for suspicion of DUI and an outstanding DUI warrant. Bail was set at $15,000.

Traffic stop. 600 block of Laguna Canyon Road. A 52-year-old Rossmoor man was cited for DUI.

Traffic stop. 200 block of Ocean Ave. 10 p.m. A 63-year-old Laguna Beach woman was cited for DUI.

Traffic stop. Glenneyre St. 11:52 p.m. A 34-year-old Trabuco Canyon man was cited for DUI.

Thursday, March 1

Domestic violence. 100 block of Sunset Terrace. 4:18 p.m. John Church, 50, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for suspicion of felony domestic abuse as the victim had redness and marks on her body indicting injury. Bail was set at $50,000.

Traffic stop. 200 Park Ave. 11:52 p.m. A 56-year-old Laguna Beach man was cited for DUI.

Thursday, Feb. 28

Animal call. 3000 block of Nestall Rd. 7:39 a.m. A dead coyote with a gunshot wound was found in a yard.

Theft. 21500 Ocean Vista Drive. 7:51 a.m. The trunk of a vehicle was broken into overnight.

Traffic stop. Thalia Street. 9:40 p.m. A 64-year-old Newport Beach man was cited for DUI.

Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Extortion. 500 block of Forest Ave. A criminal complaint by a neighbor was determined to be a dispute over a code violation.

Pedestrian stop. 100 block of S. Coast Hwy. Brett Michael Bolin, 28, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.