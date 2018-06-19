Second Boat of Smugglers Lands at Park

Authorities detained four men suspected of illegally entering the country by coming ashore in an open panga boat early today at Crystal Cove State Park, the second instance of human smuggling on the same beach in as many weeks.

Nearby El Morro Elementary was placed on a “soft” lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” a police statement said.

A similar 20-foot boat made landfall in the same area last Monday, June 11, with a dozen passengers, who remain unaccounted for.

In today’s incident, Border Patrol agents searched for five more passengers who came ashore at the same time and fled the scene, spokesman Eduardo Olmos said.

With the assistance of a sheriff’s helicopter, authorities located four of the suspected passengers within the wilderness area of the state park. Olmos said the four individuals who were detained are Mexican nationals and were transported to a nearby Border Patrol facility for processing.

Police received a call about the open-bow, outboard-powered boat landing at Crystal Cove State Park about 6:31 a.m., three hours from today’s morning low tide. Its passengers had already fled the scene.

On the El Morro campus, which is bordered by park land on three sides, parents and buses were allowed to drop off students for classes that begin at 7:55 a.m. “Students were escorted to rooms and remained inside until the lockdown was lifted,” about 9:45 a.m. when normal school activities resumed, district spokeswoman Leisa Winston said.

Officers remained on campus during the lockdown, police said.

Ocean-going smugglers of human cargo as well as illicit drugs have made use of Crystal Cove’s shores at least three times since 2010.

The Border Patrol reports an upswing in illegal crossings in the southwest region during the peak crossing period of May, the most current statistics available on the agency’s website.