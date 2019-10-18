Share this:

‘Secrets & Sins’ Halloween Reading & Open Mic

On Thursday, Oct. 24, from 7-9 p.m. at the LCAD Gallery in downtown Laguna Beach, the Third Street Writers will host “Secrets & Sins,” an eerie evening of original stories and poems.

The event is free and open to the public. Writers are encouraged to bring a creepy creation (an original written work to share from the genre of their choosing: fiction, nonfiction, or poetry). Pieces should not exceed three minutes. Bewitchingly light refreshments will be served and costumes are welcomed.

Founded in 2015, the Third Street Writers is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to fostering the growth of the writing community in Laguna Beach through weekly workshops, reading events, and publication of its annual Beach Reads anthology.

For more information, contact Amy Dechary at [email protected] or visit

www.thirdstreetwriters.org/events. You can also find Third Street Writers on Facebook and on Instagram and Twitter @thirdstreetwriters.

Laguna Beach Books Welcomes Poets

On Saturday, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m., poets attending UCI will give readings at Laguna Beach Books. All are welcome to attend.