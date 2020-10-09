Segerstrom Center to Livestream “Women of Broadway”

Share this:

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced three new livestream concert events that are part of the Live from the West Side series which began last month with a performance by Christopher Jackson.

Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway features two-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone on Oct. 24, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti on Nov. 14, and critically acclaimed actress and singer Vanessa Williams on Dec. 5. All three performances are at 5 p.m. and can be watched on devices at home.

The Segerstom Center is one of a select group of not-for-profit arts organizations participating and the only arts center in Southern California to offer these events. The livestreams are a co-production of Dallas Summer Musicals and Entertainment Benefits Group. Proceeds from ticket sales made through the Center’s Box Office directly benefit Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Each show, transmitted live in HD with professional sound mixing, will feature a mix of Broadway showtunes, pop songs, and personal stories from the life of each headliner. The performances will take place at The Shubert Virtual Studios on Manhattan’s West Side. At-home audience members will be invited to email in questions to be answered during the livestream.

Subscription packages cost $75 per household and single tickets cost $30. Both options are available for purchase at SCFTA.org, or by calling 714-556-2787, Monday to Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Box Office at Segerstrom Hall is currently closed for walk-up purchases.

