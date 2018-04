Brunch season kicks off at Selanne Steak Tavern, 1464 S. Coast Highway, with a menu featuring a pancake soufflé, a Kobe beef burger and a Benedict dish all created by Chef Joshua Severson.

Other offerings include sticky buns, a crab cocktail and a kids menu. Dine indoors or on the veranda from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.