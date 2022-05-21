Sen. Dave Min keynotes Laguna Board of Realtors membership meeting

The Laguna Board of REALTORS held its 98th annual membership meeting on May 13. Each year, the REALTOR members and their affiliates get an update from the Board of Directors.

Traditionally, there is a keynote speaker from outside their ranks who shares some insight that is relevant to the mission of assisting with real estate transactions and advocating for property ownership. Sen. Dave Min (D-Irvine) spoke about his accomplishments and agenda at the State Capitol. He spoke of legislative efforts to mitigate climate change, end offshore drilling, the future needs for transit, and add more housing.

Min also addressed the State’s plan for spending the $96 billion surplus to provide relief to Californians through a gas tax rebate and funding additional hand crews for wildfire mitigation. He also shared his passion for denouncing hate crimes committed against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.